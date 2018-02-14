Reps Return NBC Amendment Bill

The House of Representatives has revoked its resolution made on January 18, 2018 which discharged the Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values of the referral of the bill for an Act to amend the National Broadcasting Commission Act.

This followed a motion by Rep. Odebunmi Dokunon Wednesday at the plenary

The green chambers also rescinded the recommendation of the Committee of the Whole made on January 25, 2018, which adopted the report on the bill.

The amendment seeks to give the NBC powers to buy and sale contents within and outside the country was sponsored by Rep. Nnenna Ukejeh.

In pursuant to Order One, Rule 1(2) and Order Nine, Rule 1(6) of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives, the house had earlier discharged committee of the bill.

The rule states that any bill referred to a committee must be treated within 60 days or shall be revoked and treated by Committee of the Whole.

While moving the motion, Dokun, who is the Chairman of the Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values, informed the house that the committee had conducted public hearing on the bill on December 6, 2017.

He said the public hearing was in line with legislative practice and procedures but the committee was about to present its report to the house before it was discharged from the referral.

Dokun stated that the report of the committee with the aggregated opinions of the players and stakeholders in the Industry was now ready for presentation.

In his ruling, Dogara referred the bill back to the Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values for further legislative action.