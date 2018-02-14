NWF Excited As Nigeria Wins AWC In PH

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation, (NWF) has expressed excitement and hope of a brighter future following the performance of Nigerian wrestlers at the just concluded 5th Africa Wrestling Championships in Port Harcourt, tagged Port Harcourt 2018.

President of the NWF, Hon Daniel Igali while speaking with newsmen said that the performance of the wrestlers, particularly the cadets, who had never been exposed at such level before was a thing of joy and an indication that the future is bright.

According to him, what was important was the opportunity the young wrestlers had to mix it up with others at such an international level. Their performance has shown that the country has the talents to take over from the current stars and can become continental, world and Olympic medalists in a couple of years to come.

Nigeria emerged the overall champions of the 5th African Wrestling Championship which ended on Sunday night at the Alfred Diete-Spiff Sports Complex in Port Harcourt. after five days of intense competition

The five-day competition witnessed wrestlers from African countries contest for trophies in the Greco-Roman and Free Style models.

Nigeria came first in four major categories of the championship which had 90 gold medals at stake.

Team Nigeria wrestlers emerged top in the cadet women wrestling, junior freestyle, senior women wrestling and senior freestyle wrestling.

At the end of competition on Sunday night, South Africa won the Cadet Free Style followed by Nigeria in the second place with Algeria finishing in the third position.

In the Men Wrestling Cadet, Egypt came first with Nigeria and Algeria picking the second and third places respectively.

Nigeria won the Women version with Tunisia and Egypt emerging second and third respectively.

The host country again shot to the top spot in the Junior Category Free Style with Algeria and Egypt picking the silver and bronze medals.

In the Junior Greco Roman, Egyptian wrestlers won the gold and bronze medals leaving Nigeria with the silver.

Tunisia won the Women Wrestling, Junior Category with Nigeria and Algeria settling for the silver and bronze respectively.

In the senior category, Nigeria won her dominant area of strength, the men and women Free-Style, leaving South Africa and Egypt picking the second and third places.

Egypt maintained her strength in the Greco-Roman with Algeria and Morocco settling for the silver and bronze.

During the closing ceremony of the championship, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, said that the hosting of the championships, tagged “Port Harcourt 2018”, was geared towards foisting regional unity as well as providing a platform for highly talented national wrestlers to prove themselves.

Governor Wike described Rivers State as safe haven for investors, pointing out that the state has the capacity to host more events.

“Rivers has the capacity to host more sporting activities with the facilities on the ground in the state,” he said.