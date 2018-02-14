North Central Govs To Join PDP …As More APC Decampees Embrace PDP In Rivers – Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Uche Secondus has revealed that some Governors in the North Central geo-political zone elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will soon join the party.

Secondus claimed they were already in talks with the governors.

He stated this in Umuahia, Abia State, during his one-day working visit to the State Executive Council (SEC) of the party, last Monday.

“I have talked with APC governors in the North Central, and they are on their way to PDP,” Secondus said.

“All PDP governors are intact and in agreement with the party. No rumours again. Nigerians are in the mission of recovering the country. Even market women know that APC has collapsed,” he said.

The six states in the North Central: Niger, Kogi, Kwara, Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau are all governed by the APC.

The PDP chief warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against any attempt to rig next year’s general elections, saying that Nigerians would resist such antics.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Engr Emeka Woke has told riverine people of the state not to believe the claims of former Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Amaechi on gubernatorial rotation, until he resigns his appointment as Minister of the Federal Republic.

Woke also advised that the senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District, Chief Andrew Uchendu, must first vacate his seat, if his campaign on gubernatorial rotation, should be taken seriously.

Speaking during a ceremony to welcome APC decampees to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and an empowerment initiative by Governor Nyesom Wike in Emohua Local Government Area, last Sunday, Woke noted that the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi and Uchendu displaced the riverine people politically to snatch their positions, even though Wike was already in office as governor.

He said: “Let him that goes to equity, go with clean hands. If APC says power must rotate in Rivers State, they should remember that at the time Wike was inaugurated as governor on May 29, 2015, Rivers State had no minister.

“The man who says he loves Rivers State so much and that Ikwerre must not take everything, put himself forward and became minister. At that time, he didn’t know it was Ikwerre-Ikwerre. Rivers East Senatorial District unanimously voted Senator George Sekibo from Ogu-Bolo. Ikwerre was already governor and naturally a Wakrike man was voted. The same person, Andrew Uchendu fought him and removed him through unwholesome route.

“For the sake of equity and based on their campaign, let Chibuike Amaechi resign as minister and let Andrew Uchendu resign as senator, then, we will know that they are serious. Otherwise, they are deceiving their few followers”.

He declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not valuable to Rivers people; hence, they will vote the PDP again in 2019.

Woke said aside the circulation of lies, the APC-led Federal Government has not executed any projects in the state.

He said the way Emohua people overwhelmingly voted for PDP during the presidential, gubernatorial and legislative elections in 2015, is the way that they would vote again in 2019.

“This is a period of stock-taking. It is not a time to make vain statements. All across Rivers State, the APC-led Federal Government has no projects. Here in Emohua Local Government Area, there is nothing that can be credited to the APC.

“However, in Emohua Local Government Area, Governor Wike has empowered the people and executed projects across different communities”, he said.

Speaking, Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah assured the APC decampees to the PDP that they would be accorded equal treatment by the party.

He commended the Emohua PDP for its mass mobilisation which would lead to PDP victory in 2019.

Member representing Emohua Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Samuel Ogeh said the massive turnout at the event has reinforced the loyalty of Emohua people to PDP.

Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on Political Matters, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh said that the people of the area were determined to deliver Wike in 2019.