Network To Establish Industries In LGAs

As part of its contributions towards checking the increasing rural-urban migration in the country, Next Level Global Network has rolled out plans to build industries in the 774 local government areas of the country.

President of the organisation, Mr Godswill Uche Nmekini said this during the launching of the outfit in Port Harcourt, recently.

Nmekini said that the proposed industrialisation will lead to massive employment of young Nigerians, thereby checking rural-urban migration and reducing poverty among the citizens.

He said that the scheme will create opportunities for Nigerians to improve their household incomes, stressing that the objective of the organisation was in consonance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of ending poverty by 2030 across the world.

He listed some of the objectives of the scheme to include liberating and transforming families financially, socially, creating a prosperous economy, democratising wealth and establishing generational legacies and inheritance for children unborn.

Also speaking, the Vice President of the organisation, Juan Ochu said that the scheme is to provide opportunity for the common people to liberate themselves financially.

She said that the organisation will also provide welfare and humanitarian services to the society, promotion of God’s Kingdom investment and involvement as well as leaving behind positive spiritual, economic and political posterity in the society.