Guardiola May Go For Mahrez

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has hinted that he will attempt to sign Algerian star Riyad Mahrez in the European summer.

This comes after City failed to land the Leicester City player before the close of the transfer window last night.

According to Tidesports source, Man City’s cash-plus-player offer for Mahrez was worth in the region of £65m, falling well below Leicester’s valuation of around £95m for the deal.

Speaking after Man City’s penultimate win in the Premier league, Guardiola said: “He’s a Leicester player. Everybody knows we were trying but we cannot afford, in this moment, this amount of what they are asking. I understand perfectly.

“We tried to do it in the summertime, we tried to do it now, but like summer, they locked the door and we can go to the summer and holidays.

“It was not possible. With [Aymeric] Laporte, yes, with the other one no. We are going to see what happens in the summer.”