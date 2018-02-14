‘FG To Use BRISIN Against Corruption’

A data expert, Dr Anthony Uwa, says application of Basic Registry and Information System in Nigeria (BRISIN) would help Federal Government in the fight against corruption and other social vices.

Uwa told The Tide source in Abuja that BRISIN was about the generation of primary data across the country that would be applied to engender good governance and boost economic performance.

“Federal Government is screaming over corruption, that a lot of money has been stolen and more are still being stolen.

“But, if BRISIN, which has been on the drawing board after it was approved by the Federal Government more than a decade ago, is implemented, the government does not need to scream,’’ he said.

BRISIN is an integrated system for the collection, storage and distribution of information to support the management of the economy.

Uwa said, “the operation of the programme would generate information on every individual, all activities and issues in the country and extension of these outside the country.

“The system will recover all the money stolen and job opportunities will abound. This is part of the work that BRISIN is supposed to do for Federal Government.’’

According to him, BRISIN is that foundation that gives the clear picture if the government wants to move the country forward.

Uwa, who is the National Coordinator of BRISIN, said that the project would allow every resident in Nigeria to state source of income.

“The system will make the government to know whatever you are earning and if you are a thief or armed robber, it will be clear.

“But, if you don’t have this data base or information system, it will be difficult to track the vices,’’ he said.

Uwa disclosed that a Technical/Implementation Committee had been inaugurated by the government to fast-track the implementation of the project.

He said that the Minister of Budget and National Planning had at the inauguration of the committee, admitted that without a system like BRISIN, it would be difficult to properly plan for the country.