Cleric Tasks FG, NASS On Herdsmen Attacks

Following attacks and gruesome killing of innocent Nigerians by assasins suspected to be herdsmen across the country, a renowned cleric in Rivers State and General Overseer of Hand of God Fire Ministries, Port Harcourt, Pastor Justin Stephen has called on President Muhamamdu Buhari, the Federal Government and the National Assembly to urgently stop the wanton killing of innocent citizens by the Fulani herdsmen and restore peace immediately.

Speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt, last Monday in an interview over the recent killing of over 70 innocent Nigerians in Benue State by men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, Stephen said that Buhari, his APC and the National Assembly should join hands in bringing the suspects to book.

He said that the church would not relent over its responsibility of praying fervently for the nation.

The cleric said that the situation is worrisome coupled with the economic recession in the country.

He expressed surprise that the enemies good governance and progress were destroying lives of people with impunity. “Let me use this opportunity to warn Buhari and other leaders to guard against the looming wrath of God which will come upon this government in no distant time.

“God is not happy with Buhari and his government over the carnage in the country”, he said.

On Buhai second coming, he warned the President not to contest in 2019 as he said Nigerians were ready to die rather than to vote him for another four miserable years of poverty, sickness, hunger and death as experienced in his first tenure, describing his bid as “very disgraceful and undemocratic”.

Pastor Stephen also told those clamouring for Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in office in 2019 to be ready to bury their heads in shame as the President who lacked competence would be voted out.

