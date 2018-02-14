Bus Crash Claims 22 Secondary Students

Twenty-Two students of Government Secondary School, Misau in Bauchi State and their driver died in an auto crash along Bauchi-Kano road, yesterday.

The Public Relations Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps in Kano State, Mr. Kabir Ibrahim-Daura told newsmen that the accident occurred around 11 am near Tsaida village in Gaya Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the students were travelling to Kano for an excursion when their bus had a head on collusion with a DAF truck.

He said the 22 students and their driver died in the accident, while three others sustained serious injuries.

“Of the 22 students, 12 are male while the remaining 10 are female.

“Two of the injured were taken to Gaya General Hospital, while the remaining one has been referred to a Specialist Hospital in Kano,” he said.

Ibrahim-Daura said all the corpses have been deposited at the General Hospital, Gaya.