Bayelsa Plans New Yenagoa City

As a way of decon

gesting Yenagoa and giving the state a new look, the Bayelsa State Government has unveiled plans to develop a new Yenagoa City.

According to the State Commissioner for Lands/Survey, Mr Kuroakegha Dorgu during an inter-Ministerial Briefing last Friday in Yenagoa, the new city plan is already under approval of the State Executive Council.

Dorgu stated that the new city is sited behind the Government House with a Government Reserved Area (GRA) covering 700 plots and another neighbourhood for mixed plots.

In addition to that, he said about 100 hectares of land have been earmarked for sight and service scheme to cover high density areas, largely for civil servants.

The New Yenagoa City is to be connected from Olokpa Area through a bridge and has an access road that links the East-West Road.

As a way to boost aesthetics of the city, the new Yenagoa City will have malls, recreational centres and Police Stations.

Dorgu decried the current state of Yenagoa City, which he said is congested, unplanned and lacks proper infrastructure, “so we don’t want to destroy buildings, but rather to build a new city that is properly planned according to modern standards”.

The Lands Commissioner said the Governor Seriake Dickson administration has the political will to transform the landscape and beauty of the capital city.

Also, he disclosed that within the new Yenagoa City, a golf estate and Polo Club will be sited to encourage tourists and recreational activities.

“The government wants to stop haphazard house construction and to create security and sanity in the built sector”, Dorgu further stated.