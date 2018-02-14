Association Cautions Ebonyi, Lagos On Mining Operations

The Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged Ebonyi and Lagos State Governments to stop interfering in mining operations in their respective states.

Alhaji Sani Shehu, the National President of MAN, who made the call in a statement issued in Abuja, said that the two state governments’ had been interfering with the mining operations of their members.

According to Shehu, this interference is a breach of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Lagos State Government directed members of MAN that are legally operating surface mining at Ikorodu Local Government to stop mining because of an environmental issue.

“I urge the Lagos Government to collaborate with the Mines Environmental Compliance Department of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to address the environmental issue raised rather than ban the companies unlawfully.’’

On Ebonyi Government’s interference, he said the state government linked the closure of Greenfield Metals Ltd at Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area, to failure of the company to pay mineral revenue to the state.

Shehu urged the state government to reverse its order immediately as the law did not allow states to collect mineral revenue.

“It is pertinent to state that section 39 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, puts mining in the exclusive list.

“It is only the Federal Government that has the right to issue mining licence, collect royalties and supervise mining operations, it can also take necessary action when provision of the mineral act is violated.

“This position is known to all states in Nigeria.

“Lagos and Ebonyi States should reverse their orders immediately to avoid constitutional breach, which they have sworn to protect.

“They should also avoid future unlawful interference in mining activities,’’ he said.