Anambra Commences Skills Centres’ Assessment

The Anambra State Government has commenced assessment of all the Skills Acquisition Centres in the 21 local government areas across the state with a view to equipping them properly.

Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Youth Empowerment and Mobilization, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, disclosed this to newsmen in Awka, yesterday.

Ibezim said the assessment was to get firsthand information about the facilities and equip them for immediate training of youths interested in skill acquisition.

The governor’s aide said the exercise was aimed at empowering youths in the state to be self-reliant.

He said that the Governor Willy Obiano-led administration was totally committed to improving the living standards of the citizenry, especially youths, who had shown interest in their economic development.

Ibezim urged the youths to endeavor to acquire skills to boost their daily incomes for sustainable livelihood.

The special adviser also enjoined them to shun social vices and acts capable of marring their future.

He further tasked residents of the state to always protect government’s facilities in their various areas against vandals to ensure their sustainability.