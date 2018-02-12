Students Decry Analogue System Of Registration

Students of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt have called on the drivers of the Institute of Foundation Studies (IFS) of the school, not to return them to analogue era.

This is coming on the heels of the analogue course registration method at IFS of the institution.

Some students who spoke with The Tide in Port Harcourt said the system should be discontinued since the school was fully digitalised.

One of the students, Yira Sampson noted that the analogue system was too boring and tedious and thus a clog in the 21st century system.

She said the best option was to operate a central system where all course registration could be done online.

According to her, no one was interested in any kind of manual job in the academic environment since the birth of the internet system.

Sampson who failed to disclose her Faculty, maintained that all forms of academic exercise in the institution ought to be ditalized as to match is nick-name, e-campus.

Another student, Geoffrey Dimpka, regretted that a particular group, could still think analogue in this computer age.

He said that the managers of the IFS, could come up with a digital system, if they wanted a different system from the school.

Harry Hart, who kicked against separate digital system for IFS, said that efforts must be geared towards embracing the e-campus system of the institution.

He reasoned that since the state Government has invested much money in the academic environment, that it would be healthy to support all its projects and programmes.

Others called on the school Senate to look into the issue of analogue system in the IFS and do the needful.

The Tide gathered that all Faculties and Departments of the state owned University, run roburst digital system.