SON Introduces PAM To Check Substandard Products

A new measure called Product Authentication Mark (PAM) to help reduce to the barest minimum the influx and production of substandard goods into the Nigerian market has been introduced by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON)

The Director General of SON, Mr. Osita Aboloma disclosed this to newsmen at the stakeholders sensitisation workshop on reduction of substandard products for South-South Nigeria held in Calabar.

According to Osita who was represented by the South-South Regional Coordinator, Mr. Papanye Don Pedro, PAM would decimate cloning and faking of genuine products.

He said: “PAM will complement other measures already in place such as Nigerian Quality Mark (NIS), Nigerian Quality Awards (NQA), SONCAP, MANCAP, etc.”

He said the organisation’s battle against the menace of substandard products was a never-ending one because those he described as “unscrupulous individuals” kept innovating when it came to manufacturing and importing substandard products.

“Substandard products harm our economy: they close genuine businesses and investments, cripple industries and lead to job losses. They also weaken competitive advantage,” he said.

The state Coordinator of SON, Emmanuel Ogbuji, said that they would soon embark on aggressive clampdown on firms and premises indulging in substandard products.