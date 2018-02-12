Revoke Don Waney’s Gang’s Amnesty, RSG Urges FG

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called on the Federal Government to set aside the amnesty granted by his Imo State counterpart, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, to a group of cultists suspected to be members of Don Waney’s gang.

Wike had maintained that some of those granted amnesty were involved in the killing of 23 persons on New Year Day in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state.

A group of repentant cultists, allegedly loyal to slain Don Waney, were last Tuesday, granted amnesty in Owerri after they surrendered their arms.

But Wike cautioned that such amnesty would not cover Rivers State because some of those granted amnesty by Okorocha had already been declared wanted by the Rivers State Government.

Speaking, last Wednesday through the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barrister Emma Okah, Wike said it was embarrassing for criminals declared wanted for crimes committed in Rivers State to be granted amnesty in Imo State.

Maintaining that the action of the Imo State Government had political colouration, Wike said it was worrisome to note that criminals in Rivers State were now seen as saints in Imo State.

The governor said, “You know we said earlier that the Federal Government was planning to grant amnesty to some persons that had been declared wanted in the state. But the Federal Government had washed its hands off the issue.

“However, the Imo State Government decided to grant them amnesty. Some of those granted amnesty were involved in the New Year Day killings in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State. The security agencies had earlier warned the Imo State Government not to do it (grant amnesty).

“That action has deep political colouration and what this means is that criminals in Rivers State are now saints in Imo State. The police should not allow this to happen because it is embarrassing.

“Therefore, we call on the Federal Government to set aside the amnesty the Imo State Government granted some cult members, who killed 23 persons in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.”

Wike vowed that those declared wanted would be arrested, if they come into Rivers State.

Efforts made to reach the Imo State Commissioner for Information, Prof Nnamdi Obiareri and the Chief Press Secretary to the Imo State Governor, Sam Onwuemeodo, were not successful as several calls to their phones were not answered.