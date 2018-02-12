Pamo Varsity Excites Wike

A one-time Head of State of Nigeria, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) and a former Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili paid a visit to Governor Nyesom Wike last Friday in Government House, Port Harcourt.

The duo were among members of the Board of Trustees of Pamo University of Medical Sciences – Nigeria’s premier medical science university sited in Elelenwo in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Abubakar who is the Chairman of the university’s Governing Council and Board of Trustees said the institution will be of immense benefit to the nation as it will help train highly needed medical personnel and also preserve foreign exchange.

He stated that only five percent of students who seek admission to study medicine gain admission into existing institutions and urged Rivers State Government to support the new university in its quest to develop medical education in the country.

Wike expressed excitement at the coming of the University and commended Odili for siting the institution in Rivers State.

“I am encouraged by the quality of the university. The Rivers State Government will partner with the university to train Rivers children, ” Wike declared.

Wike who on Saturday declared open the commencement of the university said the state needed more private universities.

He announced that the state will sponsor one hundred students annually for the next five years and announced a grant of N500 million to support the development of the university.

Wike, on the same day, attended the victory thanksgiving service in honour of members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in National and State Houses of Assembly.

The Governor charged political leaders to put the interest of Rivers State first in all their dealings irrespective of whatever political divide they may be, stressing that as Rivers people, they must place Rivers interest first before others.

Another major event was the commissioning of Miniorlu-Mgbuakara-Elioparanwo road by Wike last Friday.

Wike told the gathering of chiefs, youths and women groups that attended the event that the sure way of reaching out to the people was by infrastructural development that benefits all.

He commended the people of the area for their support to the Government and promised to deliver more projects.

Last Friday , Wike performed the ground breaking for the construction of Women Development Skills Acquisition Centre.

The Governor said the State Government is committed to the welfare and empowerment of women as captured in the 2018 budgets.

Wike last Tuesday signed the 2018 Appropriation Bill into law just as he reacted to the Amnesty granted the 32 cultists declared wanted in Rivers State by the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha.

Wike has maintained that the N20 million bounty on each of the cultists remains valid.

Meanwhile Wike, has been honoured with another award by the United World Wrestling (Africa).

President of the United World Wrestling (Africa), Fouad Maskout who presented the award noted that another Golden International Award will be bestowed on Wike by the body in Switzerland at later date.

Maskout said the quality of the competition in Port Harcourt is the best since the United World Wrestling started hosting wrestling championships in Africa.

Chris Oluoh