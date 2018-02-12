Nigeria Wins 46 Medals At Africa Wrestling Championships

Team Nigeria has won 46 medals at the just-concluded Africa Wrestling Championships holding at the Alfred Diete-Spiff Civic Centre, Port Harcourt.

Tidesports source reports that the medals comprise 16 gold, 14 silver and 16 bronze.

The championships ended yesterday.

The president, Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) Daniel Igali, told newsmen that the country’s representatives had been impressive.

Igali said that he was particularly impressed by the skills exhibited by the Cadet Team.

“Over the years, we didn’t have a cadet team and I’m glad we have now and they are pulling their weights.

“We are not there yet but it’s a gradual process and we are on the right path to get it right eventually.

“”When I started wrestling then, there was nothing like cadet team. I started wrestling at age 16 and it was straight to the senior team.

“This is a good development because it provides an avenue to catch them young and groom them well to fully maximise their potential.”

It would be recalled that Sunmisola Balogun is the only Nigerian athlete who has so far qualified for the Youth Olympic Games from the championship

No fewer than 90 wrestlers which comprises both males and females represented Nigeria at the competition.

Some of the countries participating in the championship are: Nigeria the host, Liberia, Egypt, Guinea Bissau,Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Namibia, Kenya, Burundi, Cameron, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Ghana, Uganda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sudan, Madagascar, and Senegal