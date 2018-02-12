Lawmaker Sues For Peace

A member of River State House of Assembly representing Khana Constituency II, Hon Friday Nke-ee has called on the people of the state to embrace peace to ensure speedy development of the state.

Speaking during a one day conference on United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, for teachers, principals and school owners in Rivers State, Hon Nke-ee noted that peace was essential to the development of any nation.

He also said that the state needs peace in order to encourage both local and foreign investors to do business in the state.

According to him, such investments will bring about job creation, employment, development and empowerment in the state.

“We also need to educate our people, telling them, the need to change their attitude and be obedient to the laws of the nation”, he said.

Also speaking, the State chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Dumnaah Nkpogone stressed the need for peace, adding: it is only education that can broaden the minds of the public and sustain the people for world peace”.

“The development of any nation cannot go beyond its education. If teaching environment is encouraged, we expect that the quality of education will also improve”, he said.

Dumnaah further appealed to government to ensure that those things that would bring about quality education, such as infrastructure, human development, recruitment of teachers and good pay for teachers should be provided.

He also advised students to make use of their time and be committed to their studies saying “time waits for no man”.

Iragunima Benice