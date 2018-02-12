Imo Community Begs To Join Rivers Over Neglect

The people of Awara Community, Ohaji in the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State have declared their intention to join the Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, saying Imo State Government has over the years denied them of their political rights.

The people made their intention known in Owerri, the Imo State capital in a communiqué signed by their community leader, Friday Keruo, last Saturday.

Giving more reasons for their stand, the people contended that the slot for the position of the Managing Director of Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC), billed for their area, was diverted to Egbema community.

“The position of the Managing Director of ISOPADEC remains our turn and be given to us. We say this because Egbema, where it is recently diverted to, has been sharing it since ages with our sister LGA, Oguta,” the communiqué stated.

The people, however, maintained that their community was a major oil-producing area in the state, and economically viable but regretted that they still lacked good water, school, market, electricity, hospital and other basic amenities of life since the state was created.