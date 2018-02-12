Herdsmen’s Rampage: Cleric Wants FG To Be Proactive

The Prelate, Eternal Order of Cherubim and Seraphim Church World wide, Bala Aladara David Bob-Manuel has called on the Federal Government to be proactive on the issue of herdsmen’s rampage in the country.

He made the call at a press briefing in Port Harcourt at the weekend as part of plans to host its crusade titled: Flourishing in Righteousness”.

Bob-Manuel said since the Federal Government had all the military formations, it stood a better chance to arrest the situation and Proffer a lasting solution to the issue.

According to him, the Federal Government has a major role to play in restoring peace in the country.

The cleric also called on Nigerian leaders to consider the cry of the citizens and act as expected.

Speaking on the theme of the Crusade, “Flourishing in Righteousness”, he said that blessing would only be obtained, if people could live in holiness and humility.

Laying emphasis on Paslm 19:13, he said the year had been already declared a year of flourishing for God’s children, but maintained that Christians must wear the mind of Christ here on earth.

Another reason he advanced for one to “Flourish in Righteousness”, was to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness as taught by Christ.

Concerning the 2019 General Election, he advised Christians to endeavour to register to enable them vote God-fearing leaders.

He was of the view that only God-fearing leaders would lead the country to its promised land.

While linkig his visit to the state as part of his episcopal assignment, he called on Christians to learn how to be patient, adding that only such people could become great in the future.

The Tide gathered that His Most Eminence, Dr Bob-Manuel, is the first Riversman to become Baba-Aladura of the Church since its inception over nine decades ago.