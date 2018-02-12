Ex-Militants Task Buhari On Amnesty Slots Allocation

A coalition of militant groups in Ondo State has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the alleged discrimination in the allocation of amnesty slots in Ondo State.

The coalition, in a statement by its leader, General Deji Ehinmowo in Lagos yesterday alleged that politicians had hijacked the amnesty programme in the state.

Members of the coalition include the United Sea-wolf Avengers, the Awaja camp, Black Bush camp, Polugbene camp, Sehinde camp, Eti eremi-ofara camp, Kofawe camp, Nigboroko camp, Mafia camp, Beware of Trouble camp and Mafia Lotto camp.

Our correspondent reports that Ondo State Government and the Presidential Amnesty Committee, had on November 9, 2017, enrolled some ex-militants in the state who submitted their arms.

The state government gave the former militants 21-day grace period to submit their arms to the state Amnesty Committee headed by the Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi.

Members of the coalition protested at the premises of OSOPADEC on January 25 in Akure over non-enrolment of its members in the Amnesty programme.

“We, the above-named coalition of generals in just concluded Federal Government Amnesty Programme in Ondo State wish to let the whole world and Amnesty International know that amnesty slots are being shared among politicians in the state.

“The military was supposed to determine those to be enrolled, not politicians who allocated the slots to their cronies.

“We don’t believe in Ondo State Amnesty Committee again having lost confidence in the committee.

“Having fulfilled our own part of agreement, the amnesty committee in the state used slots meant for us to empower their family members, cronies, political ward chairmen, ward women leaders, associates and girlfriends.,” the coalition said.

It appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to wade into the crisis in the state amnesty committee on the sharing of amnesty slots in the state.

“All we want is to be incorporated because we have already submitted our arms.

“We want President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the indiscriminate sharing of slots by the Ondo State Amnesty Committee among their family members, political allies and friends.”

The militants expressed belief in the pledge made by Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu during the Nov. 9 flag-off of the amnesty programme that the programme was to sustain the development of the living conditions of the riverine people.

The coalition said it had exercised patience for more than 15 years in the oil producing community in the state to ensure lasting peace in the country.