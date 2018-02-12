Emulate Wike’s Magnanimity To Benue – Rep

The lawmaker representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Kingsley Chinda has said that Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike’s N200million donation to Benue State for the displaced people was an unusual display of leadership that all Nigerians must emulate, irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliation.

He said that it was not all about the donation itself, but that the governor has demonstrated that he was a leader who understands and sympathises with the people of Benue over their plight.

Chinda, who disclosed this in an interview with aviation correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, on arrival from Abuja, last Friday, noted that Wike has fulfilled the biblical description of who a leader is.

“What he has done is significant. It is not just a gift of N200 million, but the significance of the gift and the message it has sent, and people should take that message home.

“The essence of governance is the security and welfare of the citizens, and Nigerian is a federation. The Bible has simply explained the fact that your neighbor, like a leader, is someone who understands your plight and stands by you, and that is what Wike has demonstrated.

“The message he has sent should be received by all Nigerians. We should be Nigerians first before we talk about tribe, state or person. We thank God for the wisdom He has given to him to do what God has directed him to do – show love to others.

“Wike has shown that he has no animosity against any individual. He is always against a policy or system that he feels is bad. Otherwise, Nigerians would have thought that the Benue State Governor, Samuel Orton who had criticised Wike and Rivers State, would have been the last person Wike would render assistance to.

“In this case, it is rather those that are with Ortom in the All Progressives Congress (APC) that are laughing at Benue State and rejoicing over their plight”, Chinda said.

On the amnesty recently granted by Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha to criminals and murderers, who were declared wanted in Rivers State, the lawmaker posited that Okorocha has no constitutional powers to take the decision that he took.

He said “There is no provision in law where a governor will grant amnesty to those that have been declared wanted by a state government for the crimes they had committed.”

Chinda complained that his attempt to raise a motion last Wednesday on the floor of the House condemning the Imo governor’s action, was overruled, insisting that Okorocha’s action has no legal and moral justification.

Corlins Walter