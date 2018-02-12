Capital Market Indices Dip By 0.46%

Nigerian equities dropped further for the fifth consecutive day on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with the market indicators dropping by 0.46 per cent.

The Tide source reports that the All-Share Index shed 198.97 points or 0.46 per cent to close at 43,127.92 as against 43,326.89 recorded on Thursday.

The market capitalisation lost N74 billion or 0.46 per cent to close at N15.476 trillion compared to N15.548 trillion recorded on Thursday.

Market analysts said that share falls were limited due to a steady rise in global oil prices since mid-2017, which boosted the nation’s economy.

Nestle topped the losers’ table with a loss of N12.80 to close at N1, 360 per share.

Zenith International Bank trailed with a loss of N1.10 to close at N30.90, while GT Bank dipped by N1 to close at N48 per share.

Cement Company of Northern Nigeria declined by 85k to close at N18.15, while Cadbury dipped 70k to close at N14.80 per share.

On the other hand, Unilever led the gainers’ table, gaining N1.85 to close at N49.45 per share.

Dangote Cement followed with a gain of N1.70 to close at N266.70, while Julius Berger garnered N1.25 to close at N27.30 per share.

Stanbic IBTC increased by 95k to close at N46, while GlaxosmithKline added 85k to close at N20.20 per share.

Skye Bank was investors delight with an exchange of 149.58 million shares worth N155.95 million.

FBN Holdings came second with an account of 51.85 million shares valued at N631.17 million, while Diamond Bank exchanged 37.61 million shares worth N107.86 million.

FCMB Group sold 36.93 million shares valued at N101.90 million, while Prestige Insurance sold 35.03 million shares worth N19.62 million.

In all, a total of 552.39 million shares valued at N4.49 billion were transacted by investors in 5,489 deals.

This was against the 2.22 billion worth N7.49 billion traded in 5,468 deals by investors on Thursday.