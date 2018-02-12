Butchers Decry Sale Of Donkey Meat

Butchers in the South-South region have decried the killing and sale of donkey meat in the region and called on the National Butchers Union of Nigeria (NBUN) to check the menace.

The butchers made the complain in the report issued in Benin on Sunday at the end of National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the union.

They stressed the need for the union to check the menace due to the fact that not everybody consumed the meat and that many could hardly differentiate between donkey meat from that of cow.

According to the union’s report, those who engages in the sale of donkey meat, usually have the donkey slaughtered in hideout and brought out for sale to unsuspecting members of the public.

The union which expressed worry over the incessant killings allegedly perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen across the country, called for urgent measure to be taken to address the ugly trend.

Similarly, NBUN National President, Chief Osamede Adun, while commending the Government of Oyo State on its support to the state chapter of the union, urged other states and Federal Governments to emulate Oyo.

Adun said Oyo government did not only provide N50 million loan support for members of the union in the state, but provided N5 million toward the building of Secretariat of the union in the state.

Adun said the loan support became necessary for the members as huge capital was required for the business in addition to the rising cost of cows as well as transportation.

The President, however, cautioned members of the union to be disciplined and ensure that the union activities in their domain did not violate the rules and regulations of the government.

“I must not fail to tell you that after God is the government, so you must ensure you work and carry out the union’s activities within the ambit of the law,” he said in the report.