Bizman Charts Path To Economic Growth

As many industrialists continue to suggest plans out of the current economic situation in the country, an entrepreneur, Chief Maxwell Mekaka-Wobo, has charged small scale investors to consider the need to use local raw materials.

He said this in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt at the weekend.

Mekaka-Wobo, noted that it was imperative for the investors to dig and come up with how local content could be improved as to encourage investment in the country.

According to him, lack of concern for local content was part of reasons why some small scale businesses in the country were still lagging behind.

He noted that small scale businesses would be of a great importance to the people, if the provisions of local content are fully followed.

The industrialist, who doubles as a hotelier, said that everything that has to do with importation should be discouraged by drivers of the system.

He said that it would be difficult for the country’s economy to appreciate a better height when the small scale industries are still at a poor stage.

For him, the only expected magic was to frame policies that would encourage local content growth before other steps would be taken.

He also frowned at local content operators who are yet to tackle the issues in the industry in their private capacity.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of Maxi plaza. Eneka, maintained that government must show interest towards the growth of small scale industries in the country.

Concerning the possible benefit of the industry, he said it would drastically address employment among other issues.