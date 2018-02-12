The Bayelsa State Police Command has confirmed the killing of Mr Okaye Igali, the Southern Ijaw branch Chairman of Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) by unidentified assassins.
The spokesman of the state Police Command, DSP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the murder to newsmen last Saturday in Yenagoa.
“Igali `m`age 53, was shot and killed by unknown gunmen, along Ayama Ijaw Road, Southern Ijaw LG last Friday.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the attack was a premeditated murder. The police Tactical Team has swung into action to arrest the culprits and investigation is ongoing,” Butswat said.
The Secretary, Community Development Committee (CDC) of Ayama-ijaw community Mr Elaye Warifagha, told newsmen that the attack happened in daylight.
“The attack happened in broad daylight; it was a case of assassination by those who claim to know the deceased.
“The victim was on a tricycle going to Ayama-Ijaw water front to board a speed boat to his destination when the gunmen attacked him.”
Bayelsa Police Confirm Assassination Of NULGE Chairman
