Wizkid, Davido Among Most Followed Africans In Social Media

Nigeria’s music Super-stars may have been confirmed some of the most influential people in Africa. In a recent report, they are reportedly some of the most followed Africans on the social media platform. South African comedian and TV host, Trevor Noah, Wizkid and Davido are on the list of the most followed Africans on the social networks, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

This is according to a report recently released by CampsBay Media known as African Social Media Power Report Top 50 Footballer and Entertainers.

The Power 50 which weighs the social media influence of African Pop culture stars and football personalities has a combined following of almost 400 million, a number which is twice the population of Nigeria and more than half the population of Europe.

According to Lolade Adewuyi, Chief strategist at CampsBay Media, “In a world where social media continues to play a big role, the influence of African entertainers and footballers, the crème of popular culture on our continent, continues to fascinate and that is why we have compiled this list.

“We have tried as much as possible to gather the top African Pop and Sport Stars into the list in order to show their influence across the three key social media platforms of Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. We hope that the power report will be an annual ranking to gauge their growing impact as well as enable market planners and researchers to see the possibilities inherent in their influence”.

Personalities from other countries are represented as well with the top spots occupied by musician Akon, footballers Mohammed Salah and Didier Drogba, Cameroonian footballer, Samuel Eto’o and South African actress, Charlize Theron.