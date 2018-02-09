Wike Elevates Two Ahoada-West Traditional Stools To First Class Status

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has elevated two chieftaincy stools in Ahoada-West Local Government Area to first class status.

The stools elevated by the Rivers State governor include those of King Maclean Uboh, Okilom-Ibe III of Engenni Kingdom and Eze Joshua Eyiba, Eze Igbu Igbuduya.

The governor spoke at Okarki after flagging off the reconstruction of Government Secondary School, Okarki, which was left to rot by the administration of the former governor, Chibuike Amaechi.

Okarki is the home of the defeated 2015 All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy Governorship Candidate, Mr Asita O. Asita.

Wike said the elevation of the stools was in fulfilment of his promise to the people of Ahoada-West Local Government Area.

The governor also announced that his administration would construct the road from Mbiama to Okarki to stop Rivers people from using Bayelsa State to get to the town.

He said: “We will stop Rivers people accessing Okarki through Bayelsa. It is for this reason that I hereby direct the Commissioner of Works, Dum Deekor, to work out the modalities for the construction of this important road.

“Dakuku Peterside was commissioner for works, yet, he couldn’t construct the road to Opobo-Nkoro. By May, this year, I will ensure that Dakuku drives to Opobo”.

The governor directed the contractor reconstructing Government Secondary School, Okarki, to deliver the school in five months.

He expressed shock that Asita Asita served as commissioner for eight years and House of Representatives member for four years without influencing the upgrade of the Government Secondary School, Okarki.

Wike assured that in 2019, the use of security personnel for elections will fail the APC.

In his remarks, Commissioner for Education, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja said Government Secondary School, Okarki, will be remodelled and reconstructed with new hostels, laboratories, staff quarters and modern classrooms provided for the school.

Also speaking, PDP Leader of Ahoada-West Local Government Area and Commissioner at the Federal Civil Service Commission, Evangelist Hope Ikiriko assured the governor that the people will support the governor’s re-election bid.

He said the people of Ahoada-West Local Government Area were happy with the governor’s decision to reconstruct the Government Secondary School, Okarki.