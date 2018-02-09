Wedding Party 2 Gulped N300m Production Cost …Grosses N500m In Six Weeks

Nollywood’s acclaimed movie, The Wedding Party 2-”Destiantion Dubai” production gulped N300 million excluding publicity, said one of the producers, Kene Mkparu. The movie released in December 15, 2017 has raked in over N500 million within the six weeks of its release in cinemas, making it the highest grossing Nollywood films ever in such a short time of release.Kene Mkparu, the Managing Director (MD) Film one distribution company disclosed this in a recent interview. The film maker is one of the resource persons at the ongoing consumer forum of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) at the Yankari Games Reserve in Bauchi State. “Wedding Party I cost us over N150 million to make plus publicity and the Part 2 cost us N300m”, he said.

Mkparu further explained that the partnership with relevant stakeholders especially in tourism in Dubai added colour to the Glitz and Glamour of WP2. He therefore urged relevant stakeholders in Nigerian tourism and film making sector to initiate such partnership for the growth of the industries.

“We pay for some far locations and then entered into partnership with Dubai tourism which made available a lot of tourism facilities and hotels in Dubai for us, we could shot anywhere we wanted as long as the script said so and we lived in top hotels in Dubai, film making is not just for entertainment but to promote and develop tourism as well”, he noted.

According to Mkparu, the Wedding Party project has positively changed the narratives of the Nigerian movie industry both within and outside the country. The Wedding Party 2 has generated over N500 million as at today and is now in cinemas across different countries including England and Holland and some French speaking African countries.

The idea of the film is to show that it is possible in Nigeria today to create a movie that can entertain, sell and make money. We wanted to prove that it is possible to make money from all the value chains in the industry even in the midst of piracy threats, the producers looked at what the audience enjoys in cinema and we created a script of a topical issue that people can identify with and have fun identifying with those things”, he stressed.

The producer explained that although the movie was raking in huge returns for its investors, it was highly capital intensive. He therefore urged film makers to develop good scripts as business plans to attract financiers as adequate funding was logical to making sellable movies. It was gathered that the Wedding Party is a signature title by Elfike film collective, a partnership between Ebony Life Films, Film and Distributions Inkblot production and Koga Studios.

The Wedding Party 1 was premiered in cinemas across Nigeria in December 2016 and reportedly grossed N203 million in just two weeks topping the 2016 Nigeria box office. Sequel to the Wedding Party 2, Destination Dubai was then released in cinemas exactly one year after and it grossed N73 million within the first three days of its opening.