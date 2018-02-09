Tasks Before The New RSIEC

In what appears as a prelude to the democratisation of local government administration in Rivers State, the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, last Saturday, reconstituted the state Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) with a clear and specific mandate to conduct a credible local government councils election before May 25, 2018.

Speaking after swearing-in six new members of the RSIEC at Government House, Port Harcourt, the governor urged the commission not to allow itself to be influenced by any political interest.

Assuring adequate funding of the commission, the governor said that though the last local government elections were still subject of litigation, the issues would have been resolved by May 25, 2018, noting however, that the enabling law establishing RSIEC stipulates 90 days notice before the conduct of fresh elections

“Yes, we are in court, whatever the outcome will be by 25th May, 2018, all issues relating to the conduct of 2015 council elections would have been resolved as the tenure of the litigants would have lapsed by May 25, 2018”, Wike said. He charged the State electoral body to issue election notice in February, implying that by May, election would have been held.

Considering the fact that local government councils have been administered through caretaker system since the inception of the Wike’s administration more than two and half years ago and with less than 15 months to the terminal date of his first tenure, the re-positioning of RSIEC, especially the injection of new blood into the commission is, to say the least, apt, appropriate, timely and indeed, heartwarming.

This is particularly so following the governor’s assurances of adequate funding and non-interference with the affairs of RSIEC. The electoral body is, therefore, expected to exhibit absolute neutrality, non partisanship and professionalism in the discharge of its responsibilities and obligations to Rivers people.

The Tide implores the commission to leverage on the successes recorded in the State by the Wike administration and organise free, fair and credible elections that will usher in smooth administration of local government system in the State.

We earnestly endorse the governor’s position that there should be no vacuum from May 25, 2018, when the tenure of the past elected council chairmen and councilors would have lapsed.

Meanwhile, the new RSIEC must be seen to be transparent in the utilisation of funds and avoid the pitfalls which led to the removal of six members of the commission by the state government.

Without hesitation, the commission should hit the ground running by embarking on voters education, sensitisation and mobilisation. It must also ensure that the voters register is published on time to allow reactions and confirmation of voters bio-data, while at the same time liaise with stakeholders, especially political parties, the media, civil society groups, among others, to achieve the set-out objectives.

We believe that with a team spirit, the new RSIEC will set the standard for a credible local government election that will be generally acceptable and stand the test time. The tasks before the new RSIEC may be quite enormous, but definitely not insurmountable.

We, therefore, call on all stakeholders in the State, especially the political parties, security agencies and the electorate to support and cooperate with the RSIEC in this onerous task of organising credible local government election in the State.