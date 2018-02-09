Senator Decries Harsh Economy On Air Travellers

Worried by the present economic challenges facing Nigeria, a former Senator representing Bayelsa West at the National Assembly, Senator John Brambaifa said the economic crunch has reduced the ability of air travellers to fly the business class.

He said if the trend continues, many passengers that fly the business class will resort to flying the economy class so as to make judicious use of their hard-earned resources.

Brambaifa who made this known in a chat with aviation correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa, Tuesday, shortly on arrival from Abuja, said that nobody would like to spend his scarce resources to fly the business class anyhow.

The former lawmaker who was narrating his experience while on board an aircraft which he disembarked on, from Abuja to Port Harcourt, said few people now fly the business class, unlike what it used to be.

He said that they were only two at the business class, whereas, many boarded the economy class just to save some money for themselves, unlike before where the case was different.

“Right now as we speak, many passengers no longer use the airport for their journey. A lot of people now patronise the road transport sector, while others use their vehicles to go to places like Lagos.

“We have never seen this kind of economic situation in this country. It is affecting every facet of our lives, even the security and the high level of crime is because of bad economy”, he said.

The ex-lawmaker, however, urged the present APC-led Federal Government to tackle the issue of economic recession property, so that the average man on the street can feel the change that was advocated.

Corlins Walter