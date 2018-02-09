SEEFOR Enrols 200 Trainees In Rivers

No fewer than 200 youths in Rivers State have been enrolled into the Entrepreneurship Skills Development Programme of the Rivers State sponsored State Employment and Expenditure for Result (SEEFOR) project.

The Rivers State Project Coordinator of the SEEFOR project, Mr Kelcious Amos, disclosed this at the 1st phase training on Money Management and Entreneurship Skills Development Programme organised by the SEEFOR in Port Harcourt.

He said that over 200 youths formed the first batch of the over 16,000 beneficiaries earmarked for various skill acquisition programmes in the state by partnering agencies.

Amos said that the beneficiaries who are billed to commence the programme have had a 12-months employment engagement under SEEFOR arrangement with the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), where they were paid N18,000.00 monthly stipends each.

The initial official engagement and monthly stipends, according to the State SEEFOR coordinator, started in September 2016 and ended in October, 2017.

He said that the engagement was a prelude to the skill development programme aimed at generating employment opportunity for the teeming unemployed youths in the state.

Amos also said that plans have been concluded to engage the beneficiaries in the ongoing registration by the World Bank sponsored skill acquisition programme at Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic in Bori, Rivers State to learn various skill acquisitions like fashion and designing, electrical engineering, computer engineering, furniture among others.

According to him, application form would be given out for free into the various training programmes at the centre.

He charged the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity to develop themselves economically and aim at becoming better entrepreneurs and employers of labour.

The State SEEFOR coordinator thanked Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for the administration’s total support to redirect and encouragement of young entrepreneurs to build up business outfits as part of empowerment in the state.

In his remark, the state Commissioner for Budget, Hon Isaac Kamalu reiterated the state governments’ commitment toward re-invigoration of the state Micro-Finance Agency to serve the people better in the state.

Kamalu charged the beneficiaries to take their training seriously and justify the state government, the World Bank and EU’s gesture in initiating the skill acquisition in the state.

He commended Governor Nyesom Wike for creating an enabling environment for businesses to grow by promoting security network, provision of good road and street lights and abolition of double taxation as well as redirecting the orientation of youth to entrepreneurship ventures.

Enoch Epelle