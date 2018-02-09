RSG Wades Into Afam, PHED Power Crisis

The Rivers State Government has reiterated its position in ensuring conducive environment for private investors to thrive, saying that the lingering disagreement between Afam community in Oyigbo Local Government Area and Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) over power supply and alleged failure to pay for consumed energy was unacceptable.

The state Commissioner for Power, Hon Shedrack Chukwu, made this known during a meeting with power Generating Company (GenCo) and Distributing Company (DisCo) as well as representatives of the Oyigbo Youth Assembly (OYA) and host communities in the Oyigbo Local Government Area at the Ministry of Power, in Port Harcourt.

A statement signed by the Press Officer to the Ministry of Power, Sele May, quoted Chukwu as saying that the Rivers State Government was taking necessary steps to ensure that both parties reach mutually beneficial agreements.

He urged all stakeholders in the crisis to ensure their presence at the rescheduled meeting, where far reaching decisions will be reached to avoid breakdown of law and order in Afam and Oyigbo LGA at large.

The commissioner, however, expressed displeasure over the absence of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and General Electric (GE) in the meeting, stressing that their further absence in subsequent meetings will send a negative signal to the effect that they were sponsoring the looming crisis in the host communities.

Also speaking, the member representing Oyigbo Constituency at the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Chisom Dike, who was present at the meeting, sued for peace in the local government while urging companies in Oyigbo to fulfill promises they had made to host communities.

On their part, spokespersons of the Oyigbo community, Comrade Light Nwankwo and Prince Ejike Dike lauded Rivers State Government’s effort in wading into the matter to forestall further crisis in the area.

They assured the state government and the companies that all barricades will be removed forthwith while expressing confidence in the ability of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration to sustain the development momentum in the area.

