RSG Recommits To Early Completion Of Elele Alimini Road

The Rivers State Ministry of Works says the phase (1) internal road of 14.7 kilometres being handled by an indigenous company, Cedar Construction Company Ltd at Elele Alimini in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State would be completed in March, 2018.

The Ministry’s Site Engineer, Engr. Ikechi Nwafor disclosed this Monday in an exclusive interview with The Tide at the project site in Elele Alimini.

According to him, the project is now 70 per cent done and expressed optimism that the project would be completed in March, if the company continues with the spate of work on the project.

It would be recalled that some time in May 2017, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, was at Elele Alimini to flag-off the construction of internal roads in fulfillment of his electioneering campaign promises to the people.

The construction of the internal roads was directly under the supervision of the State Ministry of Works with Cedar Construction company, an indigenous company handling the construction of the project.

The Ministry’s Engineer, who lauded the company for the quality and timely delivery of the project, said the indigenous company was one among other construction companies to meet up the terms of agreement with the ministry.

Also speaking, the Community Liaison Officer for Cedar Construction Company, Austine Enyika restated the company’s commitment to deliver quality job on the roads.

Though the liaison officer identified insecurity, including robbery of the company’s materials as some challenges facing the speedy completion of the jobs, but expressed optimism that the road would be completed in March, 2018.

Also interviewed by The Tide, the immediate past chairman of Elele Alimini Council of Chiefs, Chief Chibuike Gaius Dike commended Governor Wike for delivering on his electioneering campaign promises to the people of the area.

He said he was satisfied with the quality of job done so far by the company handling the job, and stressed that the company was very transparent and fair in the handling of project in the area.

He appealed to the State Government to commence the second phase of the project as soon as the phase (I) is completed.

The traditional ruler also appealed to the construction firm to engage youths in the area for the job to reduce youth restiveness in the area.

Enoch Epelle