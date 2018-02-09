Rivers Angels FC Commences Screening For 2017/2018 NWPL

Rivers Angels Football Club of Port Harcourt has commenced screening for the 2017/2018 League season to enable them recruit seasoned players for the Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL).

This was disclosed by the media officer of the club, Jessica Amadi in an interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt.

According to her, the club is currently undergoing screening exercise to prepare the team ahead of the new league season, saying that no new player has been recruited as at press time.

Meanwhile, the team has began intensive preparation for the task ahead in order to compete favourably when the league finally gets underway.

Amadi (media officer) stated that the club would recruit those players who would meet the standard and also the quality to produce results.

“At the end of the screening, the club management would sign-on players that meet the demands of the club to beef-up the team against the 2017/2018 Nigeria Women Football League (NWPL).

It would be recalled that Rivers Angels emerged as the 2016/2017 Women AITEO Cup champions and lost the league title to Nasarawa Amazons.