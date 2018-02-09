Gentleman Singer, Ric Hassani has announced that his collaboration with “Science Student” crooner, Olamide is on the way. The singer cum song writer took to Instagram to share the exciting news. According to the singer, the song is set to be released on Saturday February 10, 2018.
Hassani revealed that the song is for St Valentine, His collabo with Olamide will not be the “Only You” singer’s first time working with a rapper. In his debut album, The African Gentleman, Hassani had a song with “Fix Up Your Life” rapper, M1 Abaga.
Hassani’s fans have taken to the social media to express how excited they are to hear the track.
Ric Hassani, Olamide To Drop Val’s Day Collabo
