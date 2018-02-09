Pastor Alph Lukau Emerges World Richest …Worth $1bn

South African Pastor and General Overseer (GO) of Alleluia Ministries International, Pastor Alph Lukau has emerged the richest pastor in the world with an estimated net worth of $1billion.

In the past the pastor has come under fire for allegedly claiming to heal fake dying patients. On his social media, he posted images of dead clients laying in hospital beds and then, he brings them back to life.

“There is no sickness that Jehova Rapha cannot heal, is it HIV? Is it cancer?, Diabetes, arthritis, high/low blood pressure, paralysis or back pains? There is nothing he cannot do. He lifted this woman from her bed of death as doctors have sent her home with no solution. Your solution is found in Jesus”, he boasted .

Social media swarmed him and told him to act it out. The scandal obviously did not hurt his career and he has since become a billionaire and he is not shy about flaunting his wealth. His works will come under immediate scrutiny and people will be looking to him to share the wealth with those less fortunate.