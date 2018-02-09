Okowa Reshuffles Cabinet, Drops Two Commissioners

Delta State Governor,

Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has effected a minor cabinet reshuffle relieving two commissioners of their portfolios while reassigning four others.

The two commissioners who were dropped were Dr Nicholas Azinge [Health], and Chief Dan Okenyi [Culture & Tourism], while those reassigned were Hon Asupa Forteta, formerly of the Directorate Of Youths Development, now heads the Urban Renewal Directorate; Chief Karo Ilolo, formerly of Directorate of Urban Renewal Directorate now takes charge of the Youths Development Directorate.

Others were Hon. Bright Edejewhro, formerly of Local Government Affairs Directorate now heads Ministry Of Science and Technology and Hon Joyce Overah, of the Ministry of The Science and Technology now in charge of Local Government Affairs Directorate.

According to the correspondent the decision to reshuffle the cabinet was in line with the state government’s desire to re-energise the machinery of government and bring new impetus into service delivery.

Governor Okowa in a statement signed by the Secretary To State Government, Hon. Ovie Agas thanked the two commissioners relieved of their portfolios for their commitment and contributions to the SMART Agenda and wished them success in their future endeavours.

The statement also said that the cabinet reshuffle takes effect from February 8, 2018.

Albert Ograka, Asaba