Nigeria’s Rowing & Sailing Body Holds Trials

The Nigeria Rowing, Canoe and Sailing Federation yesterday said the body would hold four-day trials to select athletes for the upcoming qualifying series for the Youth Olympic Games (YOG).

‘Bunmi Oluode, Secretary of the federation, told newsmen in Lagos that the trials would hold from February 14 to February 17 at the BICS Boat Club in Lekki.

Oluode said that nine states would participate in the trials tagged “Open Time Trials for Canoe, Rowing and Kayak.

“Some states have already released their athletes and they have been training ahead of the YOG qualification in a bid to select the best to represent the country at the qualifications.

“The qualification for the canoe event will hold from April 12 to April 14 in Spain, while the Africa Youth Games fixed for July in Algeria will serve as qualification for the rowing events of the YOG.

“A total of nine states have registered so far and we are hopeful that more states will also register for the trials,’’ she said.

The scribe added that para- rowers are also training for the forthcoming World Para-Rowing Championships coming up in Gavirate, Italy in May.