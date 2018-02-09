INEC Partners NIGCOMSAT, Others On 2019 Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will partner with the Nigerian Communications Satellite NIGCOMSAT to deploy appropriate technology to enhance the 2019 general elections.

According to report on the commission’s site, the chairman Madmod Yakubu said this while addressing the management of NIGCOMSAT in Abuja.

The INEC chairman noted that time had come to mobilize all national assets and institutions for the success of elections.

Yakubu who was at the agency’s office with members of the commission, expressed optimism that partnering with NIGCOMSAT, the Nigerian communications commission (NCC)as well as telecommunications operators in the country would ensure ‘that challenges to the seamless transmission of results are defeated’’.

The commission had earlier sought the help of the NCC to electronically transmit and collate results during the said elections.

Yakubu explained that the commission planned to leverage on the capacity of NIGCOMSAT to provide a wide range of telecommunication services especially in some areas not fully covered by 3G or 4G networks.

“Through the NCC,we are reaching out to the telecommunications operators for the necessary connectivity to ensure that results of elections from each of the 119,973 polling units nationwide are electronically transmitted,including scanned images of result sheets.

“While we appreciate the tremendous reach of the telecommunications operators we are equally aware that some of our polling units are located in places where 3G and 4G networks are not available for real time electronics transmission of results.

“We wish to leverage the capacity of the NIGCOMSAT to provide a wide range of telecommunication service which offers tremendous flexible bandwidth capacity that can be deployed almost anywhere and in a short period of time, including hard-to-reach and temporary locations. These are invaluable to the work of INEC’’