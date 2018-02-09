FG To Establish Mining Commission

The Federal Government has concluded arrangements to establish the Nigerian Mining Commission, to take charge of the regulatory role of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, disclosed this at the Nigeria Day event at the on-going African Mining Indaba, in Cape Town, South Africa on Wednesday.

He said the bill setting up the commission is already with the National Assembly.

Fayemi spoke as Nigeria took the centre stage at the African Mining Indaba, with the formal presentation of its new Airborne Electromagnetic Survey Results amid endorsements for the country’s mining sector reforms by mining experts, operators and developmental agencies.

The presentation of the new Airborne Electromagnetic Survey Results, a major high point of the Wednesday event at the week-long mining conference was witnessed by renowned stakeholders in global mining.

Among them were the Deputy Minister of Mines and Minerals of Venezuela, Franklin Ramirez Araque; Australian Ambassador to Nigeria, Paul Lehman, Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Ahmed Musa Ibeto and the Permanent Secretary of the ministry.

Others include representatives of top mining conglomerates, mining nations such as Canada, Zambia, Angola, South Africa and Senegal.

The Minister added that a good percentage of the N30 billion fund made available to the ministry from the National Resource fund, would be committed to exploratory work and data gathering.