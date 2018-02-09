Egi Monarchs Pass Confidence Vote On Wike

The Eze-Egi, Prof Uzondu Anele Nwokoma and the Egi Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs has passed a vote of confidence on the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike.

Rising from its monthly general meeting, Egi traditional rulers comprising all the four zonal paramount rulers and 17 community chiefs and prominent indigenes with chieftaincy titles, expressed appreciation to the governor of Rivers State for his fairness in distribution of the dividends of democracy.

The body was particularly happy that Wike has magnanimously signed and released “Certificate of Recognition” to King Anele Uzondu Nwokoma as the Eze-Egi.

According to them, “this singular gesture has made him more popular among the people of Egi ethnic nationally.”

In a communique released after the meeting, the Egi traditional rulers further expressed gratitude to the state governor for his numerous appointments of Egi sons and daughters in addition to many pro-people projects in the area.

“We are, therefore, expressing our vote of confidence, pledging continuous support to his programmes and policies envisaged for the state”.

The Egi traditional rulers further said, “We appreciate Governor Nyesom Wike’s effort to restore peace not only in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, but the entire Rivers State”, saying “Our people can now sleep with both our eyes closed”.

While speaking, King Anele Uzondu Nwokoma told the zonal and community chiefs that “What government requires from your vintage positions is to maintain peace, avoid actions that can bring rancour, and embrace all your subjects. This is the hallmark of your responsibility to God, government and your people”.

In another development, the management of Rivers State Museum, led by Mr Israel Amaboriri, has paid a courtesy visit to the Egi monarch, King Anele Uzondu Nwokoma in his palace at Erema, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.

Speaking at the occasion, Amaboriri expressed worry that the relics of Egi as a clan were not represented at Rivers State Museum, a situation that has forced them to come to the palace for the picture of Egi monarch and other traditional materials.

He said this has become necessary because it is the only way to showcase the cultural heritage of the people, pointing out that without preservation of these relics, future generation would have difficulty in linking up with the past.

Responding, King Anele Uzondu Nwokoma thanked them for the visit, and directed community chiefs to come with relevant relics of their people in the next meeting for onward transmission to the state museum.