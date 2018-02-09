Efe Releases Video For ‘Warri’ FT Olamide

By The Tide -
0
105

Big Brother Naija 2017 edition winner, Efe Ejeba has released the music videos of his song “Warri” featuring Olamide. The video features appearances from Solid Star, Mr Jollof, Dickor Sett, who wants to show support for the new artiste.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR