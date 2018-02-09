Court Bans Tonto Dike From Airing Reality TV Show

A Lagos State Mag-istrate Court has ordered Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike and Linda Ikeji not to air King Tonto Reality TV Show until the case is settled in court.

It was reported that the court banned them from airing, showing, disseminating or broadcasting either through TV, blogs or the internet, the person, name, face, image, likeness or picture of King Andre Omodayo Igo Churchill in the King Tonto Reality TV Show produced by Linda Ikeji media pending the hearing of the originating motion in the suit. It was also gathered that the court injunction was reportedly given on the 31st of January, 2018.

Recall that the father of the boy, Olakunle Churchill went to court to protect his son from undue indecent exposure and exploitation by the mother for personal gain and fame. Churchill approached the court to seek for an injunction which puts a stop to the respondent from featuring King Andrea in the programme in any capacity as he is regarded as a minor not fit to make decisions for himself.

Justice P.A. Adekomaiya of Lagos Magistrate Court has ordered the issuance of the verdict to the parties involved as Linda Ikeji media copy was posted at the gate of her studio. The decision of the court is a legal victory for the applicant, King Andrea filed on behalf of his father to save the kid from any embarrassment in future.