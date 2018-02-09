Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Chika Ike has rounded up her 8 months MBA programme with Harvard Business School. The beautiful actress shared a photo as she posed with her certificate on instagram and wrote on the caption thus:

“I was super excited when I got accepted into Harvard Business School not just because I tried for 5 years, but I wanted to learn the skill set to run a sustainable company.

“Harvard has transformed me totally and given me a different perspective of the business world and the skill set to tackle business problems”.

“It was an intense 8 months programme juggling my business and studying wasn’t the easiest thing, but thanks for the support of my awesome living group, my coach Pld 25 team.

“Change is very uncomfortable; stretching out of your comfort zone is uncomfortable.

“You’ll question and doubt yourself severally , but its ok to be vulnerable when situation presents itself. There is strength in vulnerability, embrace your fears, leave your comfort zone and keep stretching yourself, never give up, love you”.