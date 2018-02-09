BBNaija Strikes K. Brule, Khloe For Violating House Rules

Two housemates in the ongoing Big Brother Naija “Double Wahala” Reality TV Show have edged close to eviction as both housemates were told by Biggie that they have one strike following K. Brule’s strange reaction to Anto kissing Lolu. Since they are partners, both of them will serve K. Brule’s punishment.

As each day goes, one of the Big Brother Naija housemate keep revealing parts of themselves that were previously hidden: One housemate who has quickly developed a penchant for controversies is Khloe, but this time the Wahala that happened recently has little to do with her.

Her partner K. Brule is responsible for Khloe’s name being dragged into the mess. He was recently found guilty of breaking one of the Big Brother rules and for this reason he has been given a strike, this means after two more strikes, he will be disqualified from the game.

While reading his warning, Biggie said: “a physical harm regardless of intention, playful or spiteful is unacceptable in the house. K. Brule got the warning because he reached to Khloe’s kissing of Lolu instead of him. This infuriated K. Brule and he jumped off a fleet of stairs breaking his ankle in the process.

Since Big Brother has told the housemates that whatever offence their partner commits is also theirs, Khloe has also gotten one strike for herself. Further punishment was also meted to Khloe and K. Brule as they won’t be participating in the head of the House task”.

Below are the 12 laws of BB Naija “Double Wahala”, 2018 Edition.

Rule 1: Housemates must respect the House and their fellow contestants at all times.

Rule 2: The Housemates will have no contact with the outside world and they are kept busy by the various tasks and challenges set by Biggie. Being in such close proximity with a house full of strangers can be tough going and Biggie has set rules that need to be followed.

Rule 3: Big Brother has complete control over everything going on in the house and Biggie never discusses anything that goes on outside of the house with anyone inside.

Rule 4: The Housemates are filmed 24/7 and they must have their microphones on at all times. The viewers must be able to hear all conversations at all times and are not allowed to whisper or cover their mouths while speaking to fellow Housemates. They are also not allowed to reveal the location of the cameras and microphones.

Rule 5: Diary Sessions are one of the most important aspects of the show’s success and are compulsory. Once a Housemate is called to the Diary Room, they must drop everything they are doing and proceed to the Diary Room. Failure to do so will result in a fine, “a strike” or worse. Housemates can request to enter the Diary Room at any time of the day or night. Sunglasses and hats are not permitted in the Diary Room. The door for the Diary Room will be locked when not in use and no one is allowed into the room if it is occupied.

Important note:

Diary Sessions and Nominations are compulsory and Housemates need to give valid reasons for nominating a fellow Housemate. Biggie reserves the right to take his time to answer any questions, but will always return with an answer. Biggie will not entertain any personal questions. What happens in the Diary Room stays in the Diary Room and Housemates cannot discuss anything that happens in the Diary Room. Exceptions to this rule are events such as Head of House Tasks.

Rule 6: Nominations are important and Housemates are not allowed to discuss the reasons for their nominations with anyone other than Big Brother. If a Housemate does so it will be interpreted as a deliberate attempt to influence others. They are not allowed to communicate via hints, signs, symbols or written notes. Housemates are not allowed to enter into any alliance or scheme to plot the downfall of fellow Housemates. Communication in the house in Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa and any other local language other than English is not permitted.