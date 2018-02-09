Bayelsa, Navy Partner To Fight Oil Theft, Kidnappings

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has reiterated his administration’s commitment to partner with the Nigerian Navy to clampdown on all forms of criminal activities such as, crude oil thefts, sea pirates and kidnappings in the state waterways

Dickson in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo gave the hint on Wednesday when the new Flag Officer Commanding the Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Saleh Usman and other top officers of the Command paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Yenagoa.

While describing Bayelsa as a maritime state, Dickson urged the officers and men of the Nigerian Navy to rid the state of criminals, who engage in various vices, such as kidnapping, sea piracy, crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and safeguard government’s strategic assets and other investments.

He said contract has already been awarded to the Nigeria Army Engineering Corps for the construction of a Forward Operation Base at Agge.

The governor assured that the state government would also collaborate with the Navy in Koluama to enhance its operations including, the proposed establishment of security outpost at Oluasiri in Nembe Local Government Area.

Dickson commended Rear Admiral Usman for personally taking a tour of the creeks to have a firsthand knowledge of the difficult terrain, noting that, the major challenge in securing the state waterways lies in the numerous creeks and rivulets criss-crossing the state.

“Bayelsa state is more maritime than any other state, with strategic assets located all around and strategically located to the Gulf of Guinea. And, the security architecture of our state is anchored on stability and safety of our waterways which is your area of responsibility and expertise. So, I call on you to give leadership to your officers and men and I am delighted that even before seeing me you have actually gone into the creeks yourself’. He said

“And from your brief resume, you are very experienced in operational issues in the Niger Delta. You have the full support and encouragement of the government of Bayelsa State.

Dickson said, “We count on to man the waterways and reduce freedom of movement that criminals enjoy and bring down cases of kidnapping, sea piracy which is a major challenge particularly within Nembe, Brass, Southern Ijaw axis and some areas in Ekeremor. We want to support your activities in Koluama and Oluasiri.

“We have some government facilities which the Deputy Governor and the Special Adviser on Security will coordinate that and your officers will work with them so that I can be advised on what to do so that we can quickly put in place, a Naval outpost to protect the eastern flank.”

Chinedu Wosu