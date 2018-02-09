AZMAN Airline Relocates To Sokoto

An airline operator in Nigeria, AZMAN Services, has finally relocated its operations from the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa to Sokoto State

The Tide’s check on AZMAN’s office at the airport last Tuesday, showed that no single staff of the airline was left, as the office has been put under lock and key, with dust all over the place.

On enquiry about the state of the airline and its workers, it was gathered from neighbourhood that the company has finally packed its luggage and relocated to Sokoto and that some of their staff have been sent to Lagos and Abuja.

Meanwhile, some of the newly recruited staff in Port Harcourt, it was gathered were paid-off before the airlines departure, but non of them could be reached at the time of this report.

AZMAN Air Services began operations at the Port Harcourt International Airport shortly before 2016 Christmas and had operated throughout the Yuletide season breaking into 2017 January.

The airline operator raised the hope of air passengers that it has come to stay in terms of operations at the Port Harcourt airport, but shortly began intermittent operations.

As at March last year, the operations of the airline were very skeletal for which the Port Harcourt Station Manager of the airline, Muktar Gwazor in an interaction with The Tide said their aircraft were going on routine maintenance and that they will add more planes to their fleets.

Nevertheless, some airport users attribute the airline’s method as a mere “Christmas rush” for passengers and after which it could not continue, as they kept paying their workers in Port Harcourt without operations, until when they finally left.

Corlins Walter