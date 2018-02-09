Amnesty: Group Knocks Imo Govt

A Non-Governmental Organisation, The National Democratic Right Platform has condemned a situation where criminals that are declared wanted in Rivers State would be granted amnesty in other states because of power and politics.

The leader of the organisation, Innocent Okocha who stated this in an interview in Port Harcourt described such actions as dangerous precedent that should not be accepted.

Okocha accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in Imo State of granting amnesty to criminals that are wanted in Rivers State and said this trend portends danger to Rivers State and the nation.

According to him, the APC through the Imo State Government, Chief Rochas Okorocho went ahead to grant amnesty to some of the criminals in Imo State and promised that they will be recognised by the Federal Government.

“What is the guarantee that these criminals will not come back and terrorise the state again. It is a dangerous precedent and cannot be accepted”, he said.

Okocha urged political leaders not to put the lives of the people in danger because of politics, adding that they were elected and appointed to protect lives and property of the citizenry.

He however employed the security agencies not to compromise the security of lives and property of the people, even as he called on the people to be at alert and vote credible persons to elective offices during next year’s general elections.

He said the security agencies should refuse being used by high-powered politicians, adding that the future of this nation depends on them.

Okocha also advised security agencies to be more professional as he accused politicians of using the blood of innocent people to play politics.

It would be recalled that the Rivers State government had raised alarm that the Imo State government has granted amnesty to some wanted criminals in the state.

Reliance Ezimora