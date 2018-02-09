African Wrestling Championship: Referee Tip Nigeria, Egypt To Top Medals Table

A South-African referee at the on-going African Wrestling Championships in Port Harcourt, Willem Gilionne, has tipped Egypt and Nigeria to top the medals table at the end of the tournament.

Gilionne told newsmen in Port Harcourt that Nigeria as the host country was well prepared and had good chance to win medals.

He said that Nigeria used to send one or two people to tournaments but she had full team this year with good support that was making the difference.

“Topping the medals table will be between Egypt and Nigeria, and not South-Africa because my country doesn’t have strong senior, junior and women teams here.

“Nigeria has very good women team. They did well in the commonwealth and I think they will make quite a lot of medals.

“In the men Free-style, it’s between Nigeria and Egypt. Morocco and Algeria may try but Nigeria has better chance,” he said.

According to Gilionne, the South-African team is young but they are able to secure four medals and they are doing a lot better in the free-style.

“Our cadet team is quite very young and most of them it’s the very first time they are travelling overseas.

“So, it’s a very big experience for them but today looks a lot better than yesterday in terms of their performance.

The referee said that the officiating at the tournament was better than previous years.

“There are not big problems, may be small mistakes here and there but no big mistakes, and I think we are doing alright,” he said.

Gilionne commended the Rivers Government and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for putting in place a standard facility in Africa.