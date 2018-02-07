Works Commissioner Lauds Contractor On Road Project

Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Hon Dumnamene Dekor has commended the contractor handling Woji-Elelenwo-Akpajo link road for the level of work done so far.

He stated this over the weekend while carrying out a routine projects inspection in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State.

Rt Hon Dekor urged the contractor to speed up the pace of work and do everything within their power to ensure free flow of traffic to enable motorists and other road users have easy movement.

“Try the best your can to provide an alternative route for road users while working on the road”.

The Commissioner called on the Ministry’s engineers to ensure that every site instructions issued to any contractor was adhered to saying, “there should be time to time check on all the sites”.

While inspecting the Sanni Abacha axis of GRA, the commissioner decried the slow pace of work going on at the site.

He also noted that 90 per cent of the money for the job had been paid to the contractor, adding that, “I assure the people of this state that per cent % of the money meant for this job has been paid and I see no reason why the job will not be completed and delivered as at when due”.

“I am inviting them through the Ministry’s Chief Resident Engineer (CRE) on this site to come to my office on Monday to tell us why the job is delayed, “And if they fail to appear on Monday, then they will refund all they have received so far”, he added.

Sites visited were Woji-Elelenwo-Akpajo link road, Sanni Abacha road and Mgbuosimini Rumueme road amongst others.